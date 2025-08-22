Texas House committee discusses bills related to disaster preparedness, flooding

AUSTIN, Texas – The Texas House of Representatives’ Select Committee on Disaster Preparedness and Flooding is holding a hearing on Friday.

They are expected to discuss and hear testimony on the following bills:

HB 48 — Relating to the creation of a working group to study alert notification systems.

HB 66 — Relating to the creation of the disaster relief and prevention matching grant and loan program and the disaster relief and prevention account.

HB 68 — Relating to a study by the Texas Water Development Board on the costs of developing flood infrastructure in this state.

HB 71 — Relating to emergency preparedness requirements for youth camps, camps, and entities that provide high-risk activities for minors; authorizing a civil penalty.

HB 75 — Relating to building standards for youth camps located within or near certain floodplains.

HB 117 — Relating to the authority of a county to regulate impervious cover in the unincorporated area of the county.

HB 123 — Relating to emergency preparedness and safety requirements for youth camps.

HB 149 — Relating to the governor’s review of purchases by political subdivisions of public safety radio communication systems.

HB 164 — Relating to the Texas Flood Recovery, Reimbursement, and Reconstruction Program; authorizing a civil penalty.

HB 171 — Relating to flood risk notice requirements for certain campgrounds; providing a civil penalty.

HB 254 — Relating to eligibility of a political subdivision for a grant from the Rural Infrastructure Disaster Recovery Program.

SB 3 — Relating to outdoor warning sirens in flash flood-prone areas.

SB 18 — Relating to an exemption from the requirement to obtain a permit from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality for certain dams or reservoirs operated and maintained for the purposes of erosion, floodwater, and sediment control.

