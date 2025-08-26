Where to watch ABC programming preempted by the 2025 KSAT Pigskin Classic

SAN ANTONIO – High school football season in San Antonio has finally arrived, and KSAT will kick off Week 1 with the KSAT Pigskin Classic.

The fourth-annual KSAT Pigskin Classic featuring the Sotomayor Wildcats and the Clark Cougars kicks off at 7:10 p.m. Thursday at Dub Farris Stadium. A live edition of the KSAT Gameday pregame show starts at 6:30 p.m.

Recommended Videos

Stream the pregame and the KSAT Pigskin Classic on KSAT 12, the KSAT+ streaming app and KSAT.com.

As a result, ABC programs that typically air on Thursday evenings will be shown at a different time than usual.

Here are the TV listings with the dates and times for the shows that will be preempted by the KSAT Pigskin Classic:

“Celebrity Family Feud” will air on KSAT at 1:35 a.m. Friday, Aug. 29

“The $100,000 Pyramid” will air on KSAT at 2:05 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 30

“The $100,000 Pyramid” will air on KSAT at 2 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 31

Click here to view program listings on KSAT.

You can get more information about how to stream KSAT 12 for free here. Also, download the Big Game Coverage mobile app or visit the Big Game Coverage section for high school sports coverage.