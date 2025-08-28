Frozen custard chain may get new North Side location

Andy's Custard may be expanding to Downtown San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO – A custard chain may be getting a new location on the North Side of San Antonio.

A new Andy’s Frozen Custard is expected to break ground in October in the 8300 block of Broadway, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR).

Recommended Videos

The project is expected to begin construction on Oct. 1 and is anticipated to be completed around Feb. 28 of next year.

The new custard shop is expected to cost around $1.9 million, the TDLR said.

The building is expected to be approximately 1,757 square feet and host a drive-thru.

As of this writing, there is no opening date for the shop.

The franchise currently has three locations in San Antonio. According to its locator website, a restaurant is going to be built in Cibolo soon.

Read more local news on KSAT: