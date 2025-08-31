Victim identified after wrong-way crash on North Side, ME’s office says

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s office identified the man who died after a crash on the North Side.
Justin Mangum, 37, died after a collision where the other driver was driving the wrong way around 3:15 a.m. on Wurzbach Parkway, the medical examiner’s office said.
The other driver, Ruben Perez, was charged with intoxication manslaughter after police said he collided head-on with the victim, later identified as Mangum, in the 16300 block of Wurzbach Parkway near Starcrest Drive.
San Antonio Police said the suspect was taken to the hospital for his injuries, where he was found to be intoxicated. The man was arrested and charged, the report said.
