Gov. Greg Abbott to sign camp safety bills into law in response to deadly July 4 flooding

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott discuss the ongoing search and rescue efforts after recent flooding along the Guadalupe River during a press conference on Saturday, July 5, 2025, in Kerrville, Texas. (AP Photo/Rodolfo Gonzalez)

AUSTIN, Texas – Texas Governor Greg Abbott will sign two camp safety bills into law on Friday morning in Austin in response to the deadly July flooding.

More than 100 people across Texas died in flooding on July 4.

Kerr County saw much of the devastation. At Camp Mystic, one of several summer camps dotted along the Guadalupe River, 27 campers and counselors died.

Richard “Dick” Eastland, Camp Mystic’s director, died while trying to save campers.

Abbott will be joined by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, Senator Charles Perry, House Rep. Drew Darby and the families of some of the Camp Mystic victims.

beginning at 10:30 a.m.

Camp safety and emergency preparedness were top concerns for lawmakers as the Texas Legislature met for two special sessions.

During the second special session’s marathon sprint, seven bills overall were filed in response to the flooding.

The two camp safety bills — House Bill 1 and Senate Bill 1 — are being signed on Friday.

House Bill 1

Will require camps to submit emergency plans to the state

Camp staff must train campers on flood emergencies

Camps must install emergency warning systems

Senate Bill 1

Will prohibit cabins within the floodplain

Mandates cabins to display evacuation routes in the event of an emergency

Requires ladders on cabins for rooftop access

