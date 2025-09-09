Casa Rio along River Walk announces expansion for new rooftop restaurant

The family behind Casa Rio has announced the opening of The Night Heron, a rooftop bar and dining destination perched above Casa Rio in downtown San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO – Casa Rio, the River Walk staple that stands out with vibrant-colored table umbrellas, is set to give downtown patrons another reason to take notice.

This time, the restaurant will have visitors looking up.

The Lyons family, who owns Casa Rio as well as Schilo’s and Broadway News, are opening a new rooftop bar and restaurant called The Night Heron.

The new downtown dining destination will be located right above Casa Rio on East Commerce Street.

It will offer customers an open-air feel with views of the city, including two iconic San Antonio symbols: the Tower of the Americas and the Antorcha de Amistad.

In a news release sent to KSAT, Elizabeth Lyons Houston, vice president of Los Leones, the family’s restaurant group, revealed the restaurant will serve an elevated food and drink experience that celebrates the city’s past and future.

“The menu is inspired not only from treasured classics from both Casa Rio and Schilo’s, but also includes new influences drawing from my travels to Mexico City and elsewhere,” Houston said in the release.

Food selections at The Night Heron will highlight flavors from Central Texas, Mexico and the city’s own German-Texas heritage while featuring local ingredients.

Accompanying these flavors are Mexican wines, Mezcal and cocktails.

Houston added that the new venture is personal for her.

“This truly is a passion project for me as I’m looking at ways we can help invest in downtown and our city’s future,” she said.

Houston said the new restaurant honors her family’s shared history with the city’s Riverwalk and is an investment in the future of both.

