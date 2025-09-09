CLEAR Alert issued for 52-year-old woman last seen on North Side

A CLEAR Alert was issued for a 52-year-old woman who was last seen on the North Side and may be in possible danger.

According to San Antonio Police, Tami Richmond was last spotted in the 10000 block of Burr Oak Drive around 8 p.m. Monday.

Authorities said Richmond was wearing a red/brown shirt with the letters “Sedona” and black leggings.

Richmond is five feet eight inches tall. She weighs 175 pounds, has blue eyes and blonde hair.

If you know of her whereabouts, you’re asked to call 210-207-7660.

