Texas Tuition Promise Fund application fee waived for September and October

SAN ANTONIO – It is not too late to save on enrollment in the Texas Tuition Promise Fund, the state’s prepaid college tuition plan.

The $25 application fee to enroll in the plan will be waived for anyone who enrolls in September and October, according to a news release. Enrollments by mail must be postmarked by Oct. 31, 2025.

Enrollment began on Sept. 1 and runs through Feb. 28, 2026.

The prepaid college tuition plan lets families prepay a child’s future undergraduate resident tuition and schoolwide required fees at Texas public colleges and universities based on current rates. The plan does not include medical and dental schools.

Participants purchase tuition units that can later go toward undergraduate resident tuition and schoolwide required fees.

Prices are based on 2025-26 academic year costs for Texas’ public colleges and universities.

