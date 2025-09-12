Restaurant owner invites KSAT Behind the Kitchen Door after inspectors find roaches

SAN ANTONIO – After inspectors found roaches in a cooler and on food inside a San Antonio restaurant, the owner invited KSAT Behind the Kitchen Door.

Behind the Kitchen Door is a series where KSAT investigates health inspections of San Antonio restaurants.

Guillermo’s

The pale yellow building off McCullough and St. Mary’s in downtown San Antonio is home to Italian restaurant Guillermo’s.

During an inspection on Aug. 18, inspectors issued 13 demerits.

They found dead roaches in the bar and in a prep cooler. A live roach was spotted on ham.

“We have exterminators,” said the owner, Guillermo. “We get biannual, I mean, bimonthly treatment, and we’re happy to show you around.”

That’s exactly what he did, inviting KSAT’s cameras into the kitchen.

“Guys, how’s the roach problem?” Guillermo asked his employees. “Is it under control?”

“You’re the first restaurant owner that we’ve had that’s actually taken us behind the kitchen (door),” KSAT said. “Why do you want customers to see this?”

“Because we’re, look, especially in today’s climate, we need to be as transparent as possible,” Guillermo said.

He said keeping pests out of the decades-old building is a challenge.

Guillermo took KSAT to see the ice machine, where inspectors found black and red residue.

“There was some mold in here,” he said. “It’s a very old machine.”

“What’s your goal for the next time a food inspector drops by your restaurant?” KSAT asked.

“Well, to do the exact same thing, to get better and better and better at it,” Guillermo said. “So our goal is to reach 100, right?”

Guillermo hopes to earn that perfect score soon. Until then, he’ll display the placard with a score of 84.

Other scores from the week of Aug. 17 through Aug. 23:

Munchies - 100

5223 David Edwards

----------------------------------------

La Fonda - 100

8633 Crownhill Blvd.

----------------------------------------

Pluckers Wing Bar - 100

11202 Alamo Ranch

----------------------------------------

Aspen Creek Grill - 100

11719 Bandera Road

----------------------------------------

Lupe Tortilla Restaurant - 100

21103 U.S. Highway 281 North

----------------------------------------

Magy’s Tamales and Barbacoa - 99

5721 Commerce St.

----------------------------------------

Kura Sushi - 98

255 Basse East

Score Guide

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

