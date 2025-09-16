Second person found dead in Salado Creek after Labor Day weekend flooding identified

Debris collected in Salado Creek after heavy rain on Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025 in San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a second person who was found dead in a North Side creek after Labor Day weekend flooding.

Robert Gaytan, 52, was identified as the second person found along Salado Creek on Sept. 1. His cause of death was an accidental drowning, according to the ME’s office.

The first person identified, Nicole Lynn Keller, 43, also died from an apparent drowning, the medical examiner’s office said Tuesday. Her death was ruled an accident, the ME’s office told KSAT on Sept. 9.

Around 12:15 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 1, officers were dispatched to the 12500 block of Maltsberger Lane, near U.S. Highway 281 and Wurzbach Parkway.

According to San Antonio Police Chief William McManus, Gaytan and Keller’s bodies were found after they were reported missing by friends that day.

Police said it appeared Gaytan and Keller were experiencing homelessness. The friends told police they had not seen the two near the usual place they frequented.

The friends later called back to tell officers they had found one of the bodies in the creek. The second body was later found in the same area.

Initially, the friends believed a third person was missing, but that person was safely located, police said.

McManus said there was no suspicion of foul play. He said the bodies washed up in the creek as a result of flooding in the area the night before.

There was no homeless camp where the bodies were found, McManus said, only debris from the flooding.

Police said there are no other missing people related to the case.

