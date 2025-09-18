San Antonio Public Library celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with free programming

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Public Library is celebrating Hispanic Heritage month with special programming happening daily.

“We’re super excited to offer so many programs to explore our culture here in San Antonio,” Sarah De La Rosa, the program analyst and librarian for the Latino Collection and Resource Center at the Central Library, said. “Everything from film screenings to crafting classes to author talks and just explorations of our culture. We’d love for everyone to join us in person.”

"Zenith of Zeigarnik" installation by artist Miguel Rodriguez at the Central Library for Hispanic Heritage Month. (KSAT 2025)

De La Rosa said the programming is to help people connect to their culture.

“It’s not just Mexican American, but different cultures, different identities from all of Latino America. And we want to be represented of that and make sure people can find their histories and their traditions in the library,” De La Rosa said.

All of the programs offered are free to the community, although some do require advanced registration.

For a calendar of all the events happening at all of the city’s library campuses, click here.

