Alamo Heights ISD installs ‘bell-to-bell’ cellphone ban at high school campus

ALAMO HEIGHTS, Texas – Cellphones will no longer be allowed during any point of the school day at Alamo Heights High School.

The Board of Trustees unanimously voted to revise its cellphone policy Wednesday.

Julie Ann Matonis, a spokesperson for the district, told KSAT the new policy will go into effect on Monday.

“AHISD will work with high school students to ensure they understand that cell phones and other personal communication devices, like laptops, are supposed to be stored in their backpacks all day from the first bell of the day to the final bell of the day,” Matonis said.

Elementary and middle school campuses already observed a “bell-to-bell” prohibition, according to Matonis.

Alamo Heights ISD follows some surrounding school districts with their cellphone ban policy.

San Antonio ISD and South San ISD prohibited use of all communication devices during the entire school day, including during lunch and while in the hallways.

Parents who support the stricter cellphone ban look forward to seeing changes in their students’ social interactions.

“I think it will be a positive change,” AHISD parent Jennifer Hargis said. “I think if they think about it, if they look back at the end of the year, they’re gonna realize, I met new friends or I fostered more relationships, or I leaned on that friend and told them what I was going through instead of doom scrolling on my phone.”

All school districts across Texas were required to have some form of a cellphone ban policy implemented for the 2025-2026 school year by Thursday.

