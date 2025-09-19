Northwest Side man sentenced to 30 years for shooting, killing neighbor amid ongoing dispute

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A San Antonio man on trial for the 2023 murder of his neighbor was found guilty and sentenced to 30 years in prison on Friday.

David Grejtak, 56, shot and killed Lydia Morales, 44, during an ongoing dispute at a Northwest Side apartment complex.

According to an affidavit, Morales and Grejtak had an ongoing dispute that turned deadly on Sept. 12, 2023.

Grejtak had been involved in a verbal altercation with Morales’ son-in-law outside an apartment. Grejtak shot Morales when she confronted him, the arrest warrant states.

Grejtak told investigators he acted in self-defense, but surveillance footage reportedly conflicted with his statement, according to court documents.

The case first went to trial in May 2025, but proceedings ended in a mistrial because the jury could not reach a unanimous decision.

During that case, it was revealed that Grejtak was unhappy with the noise coming from Morales’ apartment. He had made previous complaints about it.

On the night of the shooting, he began arguing with Morales’ daughter’s boyfriend. When Morales came outside to see what was going on, she was shot.

In July, a newly empaneled jury found Grejtak guilty back. Judge Kristina Escalona sentenced him to 30 years in prison on Friday.

Morales’ mother, Delia, told KSAT 12 News that she was satisfied with the verdict and sentence.

“Finally, I got justice,” Morales said. “We can move forward.”

