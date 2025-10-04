Check out these National Taco Day deals at San Antonio restaurants

SAN ANTONIO – Taco lovers in San Antonio have plenty to celebrate on National Taco Day with a lineup of deals and discounts at local restaurants.

National Taco Day lands on Tuesday, Oct. 7.

La Familia Cortez restaurants are among the businesses offering deals to celebrate.

Check out these National Taco Day deals:

Chuy’s: Customers who dress up in a taco costume, post a photo on social media using #ChuysTacoDay and show it to their server will receive a free entrée on Oct. 7. Chuy’s will also offer $1 floaters all day, and a ground beef taco can be added to any entrée for $1. These offers are only available for dine-in.

La Margarita: The restaurant will offer tacos gobernador for $4.95 each or $12.95 for a plate on Oct 7.

Mi Familia at the Rim: On Oct. 7, smash burger tacos will be available for $10.95 per plate, which includes two tacos and fries.

Mi Tierra Café y Panadería: The restaurant will have taco deals available throughout the day on Oct. 7. Mi Tierra Café y Panadería will offer $1 bean and cheese tacos from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., $2 picadillo tacos from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and $3 fajita tacos from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Pico de Gallo: From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 7, Pico de Gallo will offer a taco feast with unlimited tacos for $12.95 per person, featuring eight guisos to choose from. The deal also includes an agua fresca.

Taco Bell: The fast food restaurant will offer $1 cantina chicken soft tacos, $5 off party packs and BOGO tacos through DoorDash delivery for Taco Bell Rewards Members on Oct. 7. More information can be found here

Taco Cabana: The restaurant is offering multiple deals, including $1 bean and cheese tacos, $10 dozen bean and cheese taco boxes, $1.50 margaritas and $1.50 cabana refreshers on Oct. 7.

Taco Palenque: The restaurant will offer casero tacos starting at $2.99 throughout October.

This list will be updated as more deals are announced.

