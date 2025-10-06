TxDOT shuts down Loop 410 on Northeast Side through Tuesday

SAN ANTONIO – Both directions of Loop 410 will be closed from Starcrest Drive to I-35, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) said.

The closure is expected to last through the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 7.

The closure is a part of the I-35 NEX program. Workers will install steel girders at the site, TxDOT said.

Drivers traveling through Loop 410 and I-35 can take the following detours:

Eastbound Loop 410

Drivers traveling on eastbound Loop 410 can exit at Starcrest Drive onto the frontage road to follow the detour to southbound Perrin Beitel and Austin Highway for access to northbound I-35.

Southbound I-35 to Westbound Loop 410

Drivers can exit south of Weidner Road to the southbound I-35 to westbound Loop 410 frontage road and to the entrance ramp just west of the Perrin Beitel intersection.

Northbound I-35 to Westbound Loop 410

Drivers can exit to Randolph Boulevard and Crestway Drive to the northbound I-35 frontage road. The turnaround at Thousand Oaks Drive will lead to the southbound I-35 to westbound Loop 410 frontage road and to the entrance ramp just west of the Perrin Beitel intersection.

