New flyover ramp opening this weekend on Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – A new flyover ramp is scheduled to open this weekend on the Northwest Side.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), the ramp will open at the Loop 1604 and Interstate 10 interchange on Sunday, Oct. 5.

“Drivers will have an easier connection when traveling from westbound I-10 to eastbound Loop 1604,” TxDOT said in a news release.

Drivers can access the flyover ramp on I-10 just past UTSA Boulevard and enter the Loop 1604 main lanes after Lockhill Selma Road, TxDOT said.

The ramp is part of the Loop 1604 North Expansion project and is the fifth flyover ramp to open in the past 10 months, TxDOT said.

Multiple closures will take place from 9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 3, through 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 6, to complete flyover work, TxDOT said. All closures are weather permitting.

These closures will take place nightly from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.:

Eastbound Loop 1604 main lanes from La Cantera Parkway to Northwest Military Highway

Westbound Loop 1604 frontage road from Vance Jackson Road to I-10

Westbound Loop 1604 single main lane at I-10

Westbound Loop 1604 exit ramp just before I-10

Eastbound I-10 alternating main lanes at Loop 1604

Eastbound I-10 frontage road from La Cantera to Loop 1604

Westbound I-10 frontage road at Loop 1604

Eastbound I-10 to eastbound Loop 1604 cloverleaf ramp

These closures will take place daily from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.:

Eastbound Loop 1604 main lanes from La Cantera Parkway to Northwest Military Highway

Westbound Loop 1604 westbound frontage road from Vance Jackson Road to I-10

Westbound Loop 1604 single main lane at I-10

Westbound Loop 1604 exit ramp just before I-10

Westbound I-10 frontage road at Loop 1604

Eastbound I-10 to Eastbound Loop 1604 cloverleaf ramp

TxDOT provided the following detour information for traffic through the closures:

Eastbound Loop 1604 main lanes

Drivers on eastbound Loop 1604 will exit at Vance Jackson Road (before the I-10 interchange), follow the eastbound Loop 1604 frontage road and re-enter the Loop 1604 main lanes via the entrance ramp east of Northwest Military Highway.

Westbound Loop 1604 frontage road

Drivers on the westbound Loop 1604 frontage road looking to continue through the I-10 interchange will turn around at Vance Jackson Road, enter the eastbound Loop 1604 frontage road and use the turnaround at Lockhill Selma Road, enter the westbound Loop 1604 main lanes and follow it to the Kyle Seale Parkway exit ramp to access the westbound Loop 1604 frontage road.

Westbound Loop 1604 frontage road and eastbound I-10 frontage road

Drivers on the eastbound I-10 frontage road will turn right onto La Cantera and follow it to the westbound Loop 1604 frontage road.

Drivers will be able to enter the westbound Loop 1604 main lanes at the first available entrance ramp. Drivers returning to the eastbound I-10 frontage road will use the turnaround at La Cantera Parkway and follow the eastbound Loop 1604 frontage road back to eastbound I-10.

Closures may open early if work is completed and conditions are safe for drivers, TxDOT said.

“TxDOT is committed to scheduling construction that creates the least impact to traffic and allows work to be completed safely,” TxDOT said. “Drivers are encouraged to consider the construction schedule as they plan commutes and keep this important information in mind.”

