Blood Cancer United’s resources for blood cancer patients

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Anyone who is diagnosed with a form of blood cancer has likely been there before.

It can feel isolating, as if no one else can relate to them or can help at all.

Recommended Videos

Blood Cancer United, a nonprofit, has compiled a list of resources aimed at encouraging and educating blood cancer patients. Some resources are available free of charge.

Personalized support

In terms of personalized support, Blood Cancer United offers the services of oncology professionals “with expertise in pediatric and adult blood cancers” who patients can talk to one-on-one for free.

Those services are threefold:

Information specialists — Patients can connect with oncology social workers and nurses with tailored treatment information via toll-free number (1-800-955-4572), live chat or via email.

Clinical trial nurse navigators — Patients and caregivers can request support from registered nurses during the clinical trial process.

Registered dieticians — The dieticians can provide patients and caregivers with free nutrition consultations by phone.

Booklets and publications

Blood Cancer United has more than 150 free and downloadable booklets for patients, ranging from the best foods to eat while dealing with certain ailments to a pamphlet that details how a teen can navigate a cancer diagnosis.

The Bloodline with Blood Cancer United Podcast

Blood Cancer United believes that there is hope after a cancer diagnosis.

The Bloodline with Blood Cancer United podcast, which drops at least one episode per month, dives into blood cancer-related topics that help patients understand their diagnoses and offers tips for treatment.

There are also episodes in Spanish. The show can be found wherever podcast apps are updated regularly.

Videos and in-person conferences

Not only does Blood Cancer United have in-depth webcasts from health care professionals discussing certain types of cancers, but there are also personal stories from people who share their cancer experiences, ranging from the patient and caregiver perspectives.

General support services

Building an online community can be valuable for patients. In addition, Blood Cancer United also provides opportunities to find and build in-person support groups where the patients are.

Anyone can also make a contribution by becoming a volunteer with Blood Cancer United, among other options.

About Light The Night

In less than two weeks, Blood Cancer United will host Light the Night on Saturday, Oct. 11, at The Rock at La Cantera.

The event starts at 6 p.m. and invites families, friends and supporters to join in solidarity and inspiration.

Light The Night is a nationwide movement that honors those affected by blood cancers, celebrates survivors, and highlights the importance of research and funding for lifesaving treatments.

The schedule includes family-friendly activities, music and food trucks starting at 6 p.m. A remembrance ceremony will take place at 6:30 p.m., and the walk will start at 7:30 p.m.

Admission is free, and registration is open to all who wish to participate.

Participants will carry illuminated lanterns during the walk: white for survivors, red for supporters, and gold in memory of loved ones lost, creating a powerful display of unity and hope.

About KSAT Community

KSAT Community operates in partnership with University Health and Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union. Click here to read about other KSAT Community efforts. Interested in partnering with KSAT Community? Get in touch by filling out this form.

About Blood Cancer United

The Blood Cancer United mission: Cure blood cancer and improve the quality of life of all patients and their families. Blood Cancer United funds lifesaving blood cancer research around the world, provides free information and support services, and is the voice for all blood cancer patients seeking access to quality, affordable, coordinated care.

More recent related coverage of this story on KSAT: