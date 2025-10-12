SAPD searching for man accused of dragging officer with vehicle during traffic stop on Southwest Side

(Matt Rourke, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a man accused of dragging an officer with a vehicle during a traffic stop on the Southwest Side.

The officer was driving a city-issued patrol vehicle when he attempted to initiate the traffic stop just before 5 p.m. Saturday at New Sulphur Springs and Southcross Ranch roads.

According to a Sunday SAPD preliminary report, the officer discovered that the driver, who police identify as a 24-year-old, had active warrants.

When the officer attempted to take the man into custody, he refused to exit the vehicle and drove off, dragging the officer, police said.

The report states that the officer sustained minor injuries and was taken to a hospital for further treatment.

The man, who police said has not been found, was driving a 2021 Chevrolet Camaro 2D.

The investigation is ongoing.

