Propositions A and B key to Bexar County’s future growth, county judge says

SAN ANTONIO – From no property tax increases to investing in public safety and public health, Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai spoke about how the county is investing in its future growth during the State of the County address on Wednesday.

This included a push to inform voters about Propositions A and B — two key funding measures affecting the future of the Frost Bank Center and the proposed downtown Spurs arena.

The Greater San Antonio Chamber of Commerce hosted Wednesday’s event.

A portion of it included a moderated conversation featuring officials from the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo and the San Antonio Spurs. They answered questions in support of Props A and B, which both organizations want to see passed.

>> Who will pay for a new Spurs arena in downtown San Antonio? KSAT Explains

Sakai touted delivering three balanced budgets with no property tax increases or deficits.

In regard to public safety, he said the county added 50 new sheriff and constable deputies to keep neighborhoods and schools safe.

Mental health was a big focus, he said. The budget included:

$20 million spent on providing mental health services for schools

$31 million spent on mental health awareness and prevention to local non-profit organizations

Sakai also emphasized the influx of new investments and employment opportunities, citing Toyota and two additional Japanese companies that are either expanding or establishing operations in Bexar County.

He said they will bring in hundreds of millions of dollars in new investment and thousands of new, well-paying jobs.

About $178 million has been invested in new projects, like public transportation to address congestion and mobility, and internet connectivity, he said.

A big focus was on Propositions A and B. He said he will respect whatever voters decide in the November election.

>> What to know about voting in the Nov. 4 election in Bexar County

He emphasized the importance of revitalizing the East Side and downtown area, describing these propositions as key opportunities for growth.

Prop A aims to expand the Freeman Coliseum and Frost Bank Center.

Prop B focuses on the funding Bexar County would contribute to a new Spurs arena at Hemisfair.

Sakai wanted to provide information on what passing these props would look like.

He stated that if Proposition A is approved, the rodeo could generate $750 million in a single month, effectively doubling its current annual revenue.

He also wants to avoid the fate of another famous arena becoming a mere shell of what it used to be.

“The Frost Bank Center cannot become the next Astrodome,” Sakai said. “That can’t happen. And we have an opportunity for growth.”

He added that whatever the voters decide, the county will focus on ways to revitalize the East Side.

KSAT has reported on numerous protests organized by the local group COPS/Metro, which opposes the propositions.

COPS/Metro is primarily concerned with exploring alternative projects Bexar County could pursue using the venue tax.

“Our scarce public funds are not play toys,” Ken Amerson, the leader of COPS/Metro, said in a previous rally against the propositions. “They’re for public projects for the common good!”

Sakai emphasized that state law restricts the use of the venue tax to purposes related to venues and tourism.

Prop B would approve $311 million toward the proposed Spurs arena.

Money from both props will come from a hotel and car rental tax, not property taxes.

Early voting starts on Monday and runs through Oct. 31. Election day is Nov. 4.

