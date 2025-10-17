Man sentenced to 35 years in prison for possession of child pornography

SAN ANTONIO – A man was sentenced to 35 years in prison Thursday for possession of child pornography, according to a news release from Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales.

Ramsey Clark, 80, was sentenced following a guilty conviction of 19 counts of child pornography, the release states.

An investigation began after the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children received a report from Google about Clark uploading files containing child pornography.

Investigators seized Cark’s devices, “which led to his confession of viewing and possessing child sexual abuse material,” the release states.

According to the release, in the 1980s, Clark was convicted of capital murder and sentenced to death for the killing of a peace officer and his wife, but the conviction was overturned through appeals and a decision by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Clark pled guilty to murder with malice aforethought. He completed his 99-year sentence with credit for “good time” in 2009 and was released from prison, the release states.

In 2021, he legally changed his name from Leonard Freeman to Ramsey Clark to honor his attorney, who had his original conviction overturned, the release states.

“No child should ever be subjected to this kind of exploitation, and we will pursue and prosecute anyone who chooses to engage in that type of inappropriate conduct,” Gonzales said in the release. “We are grateful for the tireless work of law enforcement and our prosecution team, who played an integral role in ensuring justice was served today.”

