Former UIW professor, Live Oak man sentenced to 30 years in prison on child pornography charges

Troy Mishler, who appeared before Judge Stephanie Boyd, was sentenced to 30 years in prison on Monday, Oct. 13, 2025.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A former University of the Incarnate Word professor is expected to spend the next three decades in prison after he was arrested and later convicted on multiple possession of child pornography charges.

Troy Mishler, 41, pleaded guilty to two of the 10 charges he faced on Monday.

Each charge carried a 30-year prison sentence, which are to run concurrently.

Judge Stephanie Boyd, who presided over the case in Bexar County’s 187th Criminal District Court, also fined Mishler $5,000 and ordered him to register as a sex offender.

According to a January 2024 social media post, Live Oak police learned Mishler was at a November 2023 “church-related event” in Nebraska, where he confessed to “watching child pornography.”

Witnesses to Mishler’s confession then reported him to Nebraska authorities, who then reported what they learned to police in Live Oak, the department said.

A search warrant was executed at Mishler’s Live Oak home, where electronic devices were seized, according to the social media post. When detectives arrived at his home, Mishler told them that he had viewed child sexual abuse material, authorities said.

On Jan. 5, 2024, Live Oak police executed an arrest warrant for Mishler and took him into custody. Mishler was booked that same day into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on a possession of child pornography charge, jail records indicate.

According to investigators and Bexar County court documentation, investigators found “more than five hundred (500)” depictions of child sexual abuse material in Mishler’s possession.

Troy Mishler was booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on possession of child pornography in January 2024. (Bexar County Sheriff's Office)

A UIW spokesperson confirmed to KSAT that Mishler was an animation and game design instructor at the university for a little more than four years until his termination in January 2024.

