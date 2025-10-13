3 detained after argument between driver, scooter rider leads to Northeast Side shooting, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – Three people are in custody after a road rage shooting on the Northeast Side on Monday morning, according to San Antonio police.

A sergeant at the scene near Perrin Beitel and Perrin Central said a scooter rider and a driver in a white vehicle got into an argument after the scooter rider said the driver almost hit him.

Recommended Videos

After they exchanged words, the scooter made impact with the car. Police said it’s unclear if the driver hit the scooter or if the rider threw the scooter at the vehicle.

The scooter was dragged underneath the vehicle up the road near a gas station, and the two men parted ways, police said.

The rider then called a family member, and they went over to the driver at a gas station. The family member then shot at the tire of the car, police said.

Police took all three men, in their 20s and 30s, into custody and are searching for more video around the area to determine what led to the shooting.

No one was injured as a result of the shooting.

KSAT will update you when more information becomes available.

Read also: