Wife of former Texas House Speaker Joe Straus reported missing in Terrell Hills, police chief says

Julie Straus, 64, was last seen around 6:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Geneseo Road, according to a Silver Alert posting.

TERRELL HILLS, Texas – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 64-year-old Terrell Hills woman, the wife of former Texas House Speaker Joe Straus.

The city’s police chief confirmed the connection in a phone call to KSAT on Friday morning.

Julie Straus was last seen around 6:40 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Geneseo Road.

Julie has black hair and hazel eyes. She is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a black sweater, black leggings and shoes that are black and white.

Terrell Hills police are asking those in the area not to be alarmed by the heavy police presence as they search for the missing person, but are also requesting that residents check their properties.

If you see Straus, you are asked to contact the Terrell Hills Police Department at 210-824-1009 or 210-420-7304.

