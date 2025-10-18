Hundreds of people in downtown San Antonio join nationwide ‘No Kings’ protests on Saturday

Hundreds of protestors gathered in downtown San Antonio as part of the nationwide "No Kings" protests on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025.

SAN ANTONIO – Hundreds of people are gathering in downtown San Antonio on Saturday as part of the nationwide “No Kings” protests against the Trump administration.

People are protesting at Travis Park with signs reading “All power to the people,” “No Kings,” “We the people,” and “Democracy yes! Dictators no!”

Hundreds of protestors gathered in downtown San Antonio as part of the nationwide "No Kings" protests on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. (KSAT)

Across the nation, this is the second “No Kings” protest and third mass movement against the Trump administration this year, according to the Associated Press.

It comes amid an intensifying conflict between federal law enforcement and protesters nationwide.

Some conservative politicians have condemned the protests as “Hate America” rallies, while others say that they represent a “patriotic” fight for First Amendment rights.

Protests are planned for more than 2,500 locations nationwide.

The last “No Kings” protest took place on June 14 in thousands of cities and towns across the country, including San Antonio, in large part to protest a military parade in Washington that marked the Army’s 250th anniversary and coincided with Trump’s birthday.

During the June protest in San Antonio, two organizers started a demonstration at Travis Park that led to a two-mile-plus march through downtown streets.

