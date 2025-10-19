‘No Kings’ graffiti targets church, neighborhoods on North Side

Graffiti linked to the nationwide “No Kings” protests against the Trump administration was sprayed throughout the North Side on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. Images: District 9 and CBC Senior Pastor Ed Newton.

SAN ANTONIO – Graffiti linked to the nationwide “No Kings” protests against the Trump administration was sprayed throughout the North Side on Saturday, including at a church and on several walls in Stone Oak.

District 9 Councilwoman Misty Spears told KSAT she noticed the graffiti throughout the day after attending a town hall on Project Marvel.

“It’s everywhere. It’s all over the overpass. It’s on the Wells Fargo building sign,” Spears said.

Vandalism was also seen on neighborhood walls in Stone Oak and at the Community Bible Church near her field office.

She estimated seeing or being shown photos of about seven locations vandalized.

“It’s disappointing, it’s sad. It’s disheartening. I mean, I’m all about free speech, but vandalism is not free speech,” she said. “Law enforcement is the most effective way to deter especially vandalizing crimes like this.”

Across the nation, “No Kings” protests were planned for more than 2,500 cities, including San Antonio. The demonstrations criticize what participants perceive as the government’s rapid shift toward authoritarianism under President Donald Trump.

Some of the words spraypainted on walls stated “Trump sucks” and “No more Trump,” according to photos provided by the councilwoman’s office.

On Instagram, CBC Senior Pastor Ed Newton posted images of the graffiti that state “Jesus wants Trump gone!” and “No king but God.”

“To spew evil, spray paint this on our church, in a form of hate, causes me to question the very belief system of who participate, condone, and not condemn this kind of hate language and ideology,” Newton posted, in part.

When asked about the protest itself, Spears reiterated her support for free speech but distanced herself from the movement.

“It’s not my point of view at all, but I believe in free speech,” she said.

She noted that a similar protest in June had been peaceful without vandalism.

“This stands out greatly. It’s hate speech, it’s hateful, it’s mean,” Spears said, adding it was alarming and unclear what the intent was. “Clearly, they came out to an area far from where the protest was supposed to be to come vandalize property.”

She hopes authorities will identify those responsible and increase patrols to prevent further vandalism.

Earlier this week, Gov. Greg Abbott decided to send the National Guard to Austin ahead of the protest, which he said was “antifa-linked.”

“Texas will deter criminal mischief and work with local law enforcement to arrest anyone engaging in acts of violence or damaging property,” Abbott said in a statement.

Some conservative politicians have condemned the protests as “Hate America” rallies, while others say that they represent a “patriotic” fight for First Amendment rights.

