District 7 Councilwoman Marina Alderete Gavito discusses Woodlawn Lake improvements, core services

SAN ANTONIO – On this week’s “Connect with the Council,” KSAT’s Ernie Zuniga visited Woodlawn Lake Park to chat with District 7 Councilwoman Marina Alderete Gavito.

The mother of two was overwhelmingly elected to a second term in May. In September, Gavito and her council colleagues approved the city’s $4 billion budget for 2026.

“One of the things that I’ve been really pushing on is that our city budget needs to focus on core services,” Gavito said. “We need to focus our police officers, our firefighters, our streets, our sidewalks. The city budget was never intended to be all things to all people.”

“Residents are used to having to tighten their belt when times get tough, and the city needs to do the same thing too. And we need to prioritize what we’re spending our money on,” Gavito continued. “With that, tough decisions you’re going to have to get made, but I mean, this is what you have to do.”

Gavito has made headlines in recent months for her stance on aggressive dogs and their owners in her district.

Looking ahead, Gavito said she is working to improve the area in and around Woodlawn Lake.

“One of the wins from my first term is that my team and I were able to secure a $3.25 million federal grants. So, DC money to be invested here at Woodlawn Lake,” Gavito said. “We coupled that with some bond dollars, and then State Rep. Trey Martinez-Fisher was able to get us two more million from the last legislative session. And so, we’re having around $8 million invested in this park.”

Among the planned improvements at Woodlawn Lake are planting 450 new trees, adding a splash pad near the pool, and installing natural stone seating near the boat dock.

“This park, I always say, is probably one of the most utilized parks on a daily basis in the city,” Gavito said. “And so it needs some TLC and it needs some needed investment, and so we’re looking forward to that.”

