Man arrested for making social media threats against ‘No Kings’ protestors in San Antonio, affidavit says

SAN ANTONIO – Police arrested a man who threatened to kill protestors in downtown San Antonio during the nationwide “No Kings” protest, according to an affidavit obtained by KSAT 12.

Robert Flores, 66, was arrested by San Antonio police Saturday, according to jail records.

Flores allegedly made threats against people attending the “No Kings” protest against the Trump administration, the affidavit states. The threats were made on Instagram Threads.

Flores told protestors he would hunt them on Saturday, the affidavit states.

“I’ll run you f***ers over and then go have coffee and breakfast at Jim’s,” Flores allegedly said in part in a comment on Threads, according to the affidavit. “Say goodbye to your loved ones as you leave tomorrow morning. Some of you will not return.”

Flores was also accused of posting that “killing a Democrat is acceptable” in the affidavit, and that he planned to “clear the streets for traffic.”

He is charged with making a terroristic threat, a third-degree felony.

Flores was booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on Sunday morning and has since been released.

