Amazon expands San Antonio footprint with purchase of East Side warehouse

SAN ANTONIO – Amazon is expanding in the Alamo City with the purchase of a warehouse located on the East Side, a company spokesperson confirmed to KSAT.

The warehouse is positioned in the 800 block of Rosillo Creek Boulevard, not far from North Foster Road. It is valued at $38 million, according to the Bexar County Appraisal District.

According to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, renovations for the 560,000-square-foot building are expected to begin on Nov. 3 with an estimated completion date of April 18, 2026.

The estimated costs of the renovations — which include “minor building envelope changes for doors and added rooftop units” among other changes — are approximately $61,086,708.

A spokesperson for the Seattle-based company said that they intend to use the property as an operational facility. That said, the renovations are still in the early stages.

Amazon currently has several facilities throughout the San Antonio area, with fulfillment centers located on the West and East Sides, as well as other locations.

The facilities have created thousands of jobs in San Antonio.

