Young victim of domestic violence home speaks up for children trapped in the cycle

BOERNE, Texas – Kane Bell was 3 years old when the domestic violence cycle started in his home.

Bell lived through it for about 10 years before his mother finally decided to get help at the Kendall County Women’s Shelter.

He didn’t know it was trauma then, but he remembers how it affected his life.

“It would even affect my school life. I wouldn’t want to associate with anybody. I would cut myself off from a lot,” he said. “Even when we would go to, say, play on the playground, I’d just sit on the side or I’d go look at rocks and stuff because I just felt... I was scared.”

As a child, he felt he had no voice and that no one would believe him, he said.

If you or someone you know is in an abusive relationship, there is a long list of resources on KSAT’s Domestic Violence page which includes a breakdown of what abuse is, and how it builds gradually.

If you are in crisis, you can:

- call or text 911

- call the Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233

- call the local Family Violence Prevention Services, which runs the shelter (Crisis Number: 210-733-8810, Programs and Administration: 210-930-3669)

- call the Bexar County Family Justice Center at 210-631-0100.