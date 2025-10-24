BCSO requesting public’s help to identify man accused of scamming elderly person out of $30,000

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help to identify a man accused of scamming an elderly person out of $30,000 in connection with an online investment scam.

On Oct. 3, a man arrived in a gray vehicle at a residence in the 8800 block of Preserve Trail in northwest Bexar County and collected the money in cash from the elderly person “under false pretenses,” BCSO said.

“The male is a person of interest in this ongoing financial-fraud investigation,” BCSO said.

Anyone with information about the man is urged to contact investigator T. Buitrago at 210-335-5786.

