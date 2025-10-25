KSAT crew captures damage caused by overnight storms in Comal County

COMAL COUNTY, Texas – As storms rolled through Comal County overnight, a KSAT crew captured the resulting damage.

Wind, rain and even hail were seen in parts of Bexar County, Atascosa County and the Hill Country.

Comal County saw approximately 1 to 2 inches of rain, while San Antonio saw 1 to 3 inches.

KSAT reporter Devan Karp and photojournalist Everett Allen, traveling in the KSAT Storm Chaser, saw a downed power line at the intersection of U.S. Highway 281 and FM 306.

The Texas Department of Transportation told KSAT FM 306 will remain closed throughout the day as utility crews work to repair the damage.

The road is expected to remain closed throughout the day. TxDOT said U.S. Highway 281 remains open, but traffic signals at FM 306 are not operating.

Further along their route, the KSAT crew visited the Indian Hills neighborhood near Canyon Lake, where a family reported a 200-year-old tree split and fell in their backyard following Saturday’s heavy rain.

