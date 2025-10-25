KSAT Connect: Viewers share photos, videos of storms rolling through San Antonio area Storms forecasted throughout Saturday Storming rolling through San Antonio area (KSAT Connect) SAN ANTONIO – Storms are rolling through the San Antonio area early Saturday morning.
Heavy rain and frequent lightning and thunder are forecasted until 9 a.m., followed by a break and scattered storms expected throughout the afternoon.
Read the latest forecast here
Check out these photos and videos of the rain viewers shared to KSAT Connect:
Kristin
Damage from storm. Flipped our trampoline and trashcan. Some debris from the trees.
Anastasia Lara
Raining hard on the southside of San Antonio off Roosevelt.
About the Author Gabby Jimenez headshot
Gabby Jimenez is a digital journalist at KSAT. Gabby is a San Antonio native and joined the KSAT team in January 2025. A proud LSU alumna, she has reported for newspapers in Louisiana and Virginia, earning a Virginia Press Association award for Combination Photo and Story in 2024.
