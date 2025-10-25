Skip to main content
KSAT Connect: Viewers share photos, videos of storms rolling through San Antonio area

Storms forecasted throughout Saturday

Gabby Jimenez, Digital Journalist

Storming rolling through San Antonio area (KSAT Connect)

SAN ANTONIO – Storms are rolling through the San Antonio area early Saturday morning.

Heavy rain and frequent lightning and thunder are forecasted until 9 a.m., followed by a break and scattered storms expected throughout the afternoon.

>> Read the latest forecast here

Check out these photos and videos of the rain viewers shared to KSAT Connect:

The light of lighting
Austin78070

The light of lighting

0
Spring Branch
Awesome lightning show here in Live Oak!
Jimmy S

Awesome lightning show here in Live Oak!

0
Northeast Side
Off Lexington Avenue Cadillac lofs
Dominic

Off Lexington Avenue Cadillac lofs

0
Downtown
Joey Hrechko
0
New Braunfels
By Baptist hospital
Dominic

By Baptist hospital

0
Downtown
Kristin

Damage from storm. Flipped our trampoline and trashcan. Some debris from the trees.

0
Spring Branch
Pin media image
Kristin
0
Spring Branch
Pin media image
Fritz
0
South Side
Anastasia Lara

Raining hard on the southside of San Antonio off Roosevelt.

0
Mission del Lago

To submit a photo or video, check out our guide below.

  • Open the KSAT Weather Authority app OR visit the KSAT Connect web page. We recommend using the app for regular access to KSAT Connect!
  • If you’re on the KSAT Weather Authority app, click the camera icon on the navigation bar at the bottom of the screen. You can also upload from the KSAT News app. Click here for instructions.
  • Sign in or sign up for a FREE KSAT Insider (member) account by clicking the orange button with the text “Log in to Upload a Pin.”
  • Once you’re signed in, you’ll click the orange button that now reads “Upload a Pin.”
  • Click the blue button at the top to choose the photo or video you’d like to share.
  • Select the channel and category.
  • Tell us about your photo or video by including a description.
  • The last step is to click the orange button at the bottom to upload.

