2 children hospitalized after being struck by vehicle in Hays County, police say

HAYS COUNTY, Texas – The Kyle Police Department said two children were taken to a hospital on Thursday after they were struck by a vehicle.

In a Facebook post, the department said its officers responded to a vehicle and pedestrian crash around 6:30 a.m. in the 3300 block of Dacy Lane.

Recommended Videos

A 15-year-old was walking across the street with their younger sibling when the vehicle hit them, the post states.

Both children were transported to a hospital with unspecified injuries.

Read also