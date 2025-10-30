2 children hospitalized after being struck by vehicle in Hays County, police say Siblings hit in the 3300 block of Dacy Lane Police lights generic. HAYS COUNTY, Texas – The Kyle Police Department said two children were taken to a hospital on Thursday after they were struck by a vehicle. In a Facebook post, the department said its officers responded to a vehicle and pedestrian crash around 6:30 a.m. in the 3300 block of Dacy Lane.
A 15-year-old was walking across the street with their younger sibling when the vehicle hit them, the post states.
Both children were transported to a hospital with unspecified injuries.
About the Author Spencer Heath headshot
Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022.
Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.
