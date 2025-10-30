Authorities ID man killed in Northwest Side motel shooting Victor Vazquez Mora, 43, died from a gunshot wound to the chest Officers were dispatched to a shooting call around 8:15 a.m. Tuesday at the Starlite Motel, located at 3623 Fredericksburg Road. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a man killed Tuesday in a shooting on the Northwest Side.
Victor Vazquez Mora, 43, died from a gunshot wound to the chest, the medical examiner’s office said. His death was ruled a homicide.
Officers were dispatched to a shooting call around 8:15 a.m. Tuesday at the Starlite Motel, located at 3623 Fredericksburg Road.
San Antonio police said Vazquez Mora was involved in a dispute with the mother of his children and her new boyfriend. At some point, police said Vazquez Mora was shot twice in his chest.
Vazquez Mora was initially taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries but later died.
Three people, including two women and a man, were detained for further questioning, police said Tuesday.
