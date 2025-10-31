Nothing says swag like these best trick-or-treat neighborhoods in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Nothing says swag like being on a list of the best neighborhoods for trick-or-treating.

KSAT asked some viewers on social media where they think the best candy, decorations and vibes are.

Here are the neighborhoods that made the list:

Historic King William District

Windcrest

Stone Oak

Alamo Heights in the Quarry area

Monte Vista Historical Association neighborhood (just north of downtown)

Why Monte Vista makes the list may be obvious: the wide streets, the treats and the giant decorations.

Ryan Reed, a Monte Vista resident, says they bought about 100 pounds of candy and expect anywhere from 300 to 500 trick-or-treaters.

Reed says, remind children to say “thank you.”

“Try not to drop wrappers. Every year, we have to go around cleaning up wrappers,” Reed said. “I think for the most part, everyone is friendly. We’ve never had any issues; everyone is polite.”

Parents, no matter where your children go on Halloween, remind them to be respectful.

Here are a few things to remember:

Avoid dark houses.

Stay in groups.

Walk, don’t run.

Stay on the sidewalk — don’t trample the grass.

More Halloween-related coverage on KSAT