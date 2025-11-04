SAPD: Man arrested, accused of pointing gun at officer at Airbnb property north of downtown

The suspect was taken into custody in the 700 block of Marshall Street.

SAN ANTONIO – A 31-year-old man was taken into custody for allegedly pointing a gun at a San Antonio police officer at an Airbnb property near downtown, SAPD said.

The incident happened at approximately noon on Tuesday in the 700 block of Marshall Street, which is not far from Interstate 10 and North Flores Street.

Recommended Videos

SAPD Chief William McManus said that the suspect either forced the tenant out of the Airbnb rental property or wouldn’t allow the tenant to retrieve their belongings.

McManus told reporters that the 31-year-old man believed he rented out the entire property.

During the tenant’s attempt to retrieve their belongings, police said they called 911.

Upon arrival on the scene, McManus said officers called out into the home, but no one answered.

At some point, the chief said the suspect pointed a gun at an officer, which prompted the officer to back off.

The department’s SWAT unit later responded to the location. The man was eventually taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault on a police officer, according to McManus.

The suspect was barricaded inside the home for an unspecified amount of time.

The chief said no injuries were reported and no shots were fired.

More recent crime coverage on KSAT: