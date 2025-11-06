San Antonio City Council to discuss analysis into cause of floods that killed 13 people

Most of the cars swept away in Beitel Creek came to rest near the Perrin Beitel Road bridge after the June 12, 2025 flooding

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio City Council members are expected to host a briefing on Thursday about an analysis into the cause of the floods earlier this year that killed 13 people.

The flood majorly affected the Perrin Beitel Road area on the Northeast Side on June 12, where 11 bodies were found.

One body was also found several miles upstream from the search area, and one was found in the U.S. Highway 90 Leon Creek area, according to San Antonio fire officials.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office later identified all of the people killed in the floods.

In the aftermath of the flood, the City of San Antonio said that it would launch an investigation into the causes of the deadly floods and the extensive damage to its infrastructure.

An engineering company, called “Kleinfelder,” was hired by the city to assist with the investigation. On Thursday, the City Council will discuss what the company found.

