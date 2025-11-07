4 San Antonio flights canceled this weekend as FAA restrictions affect nation

SAN ANTONIO – United Airlines is expected to adjust its flight schedule this weekend, due to the continued government shutdown.

According to a statement from the airline, several flights are being canceled in response to airspace restrictions directed by the Federal Aviation Administration, including two flights to San Antonio.

A United Airlines website is tracking cancellations through this Sunday, Nov. 9. You can find that here.

As of Friday, Nov. 7, at 7:08 a.m., United has two San Antonio flights listed as canceled:

Houston, TX (IAH) to San Antonio, TX (SAT), UA2003 - supposed to depart on Sunday, Nov. 9, at 7:40 a.m.

San Antonio, TX (SAT) to Houston, TX (IAH), UA2385 - supposed to depart on Sunday, Nov. 9, at 9:45 a.m.

“In Texas, our focus remains on supporting our customers and employees, and we’ll continue to make any necessary adjustments as the situation evolves,” United said. “Any customer who chooses not to travel at this time can request a refund, even if their flight isn’t directly impacted.”

The airline also noted that those with impacted flights can use United’s app to get real-time notifications of possible delays and booking options.

By 8:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 7, two more flights from separate airlines displayed as canceled on the SAT website. They were:

American Airlines Flight 6315 departing Friday at 11:45 a.m. for Dallas - DFW

Delta Airlines flight 1312 departing Saturday, Nov. 8, at 10:54 a.m. for Atlanta

International and hub-to-hub flights are not expected to be impacted by the FAA’s schedule reduction, to give consumers as many options as possible when booking trips.

In KSAT’s initial reporting, SAT told us that no flight cancellations at San Antonio were expected to be impacted by the FAA’s schedule adjustments.

This is an ever-evolving situation, and KSAT will continue to provide updates as they become available.

