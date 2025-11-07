San Antonio airport will not face flight reduction, passengers could feel impacts on connections

SAN ANTONIO – Air travel could become dicey for travelers as airlines are expected to cut flights to and from major hubs across the country Friday.

The Federal Aviation Administration directed airlines to cut flights at the nation’s 40 busiest airports in response to an ongoing air traffic controller shortage amid the government shutdown.

San Antonio International Airport was not included on the list of airports expected to reduce air traffic.

“While we are grateful that San Antonio International Airport is not among the airports identified by the Federal Aviation Administration,” the airport said in a statement, “it is possible that travelers may be impacted by reductions in service at other airports.”

Included on the list were Dallas/Fort Worth International, Dallas Love Field, George Bush Houston Intercontinental and Houston Hobby airports, all of which offer connecting service to many locations that San Antonio International does not currently serve.

Helotes travel planner Shelia Killpack said she recommends clients purchase travel insurance if they are concerned.

Travel insurance can be purchased through airlines, credit card companies or third-party insurers, but Killpack said it is important to understand what the policy will cover.

“You need to review, look at the details of the coverage,” Killpack said, “because it’ll be different if it’s a card, from the airline or what your credit card may cover.”

If there is confusion after reading the policy, Killpack recommended calling the provider directly to ask.

Additionally, Killpack said travelers should have a back-up plan prepared just in case.

“Can you drive to the destination?” Killpack said. “Could you go by rail or another alternative mode of travel?”

If your flight is impacted, Killpack said passengers should not be shy about asking for assistance from the airline.

“You have the right to a refund or to rebook on the next available flight,” Killpack said. “If you’re at the airport and the cancellation comes up or the delay, or a long delay that could be overnight, ask them for a meal voucher. Ask them for a hotel voucher.”

Airlines recommend downloading their respective app and turning on notifications to stay informed about whether their flight is cancelled.

San Antonio International touted that there have been no operational impacts at the airport as a result of the shutdown.

“SAT’s security checkpoints continue to perform extremely well,” the airport said in the statement. “(Federal) employees continue to perform their essential work, despite not being paid currently.”

The airport said it is working alongside community partners, including the San Antonio Food Bank, to support its federal employees amid the shutdown.

