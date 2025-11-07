Connect with the Council: District 5 Councilwoman Teri Castillo describes herself as a fighter for the West Side

SAN ANTONIO – On this week’s “Connect with the Council,” KSAT’s Ernie Zuniga visited Joe Angel’s Boxing Gym on the West Side to sit down in the ring with District 5 Councilmember Teri Castillo.

Castillo is a Burbank High School graduate and has been serving on City Council since 2021.

“I’m a lifelong and generational resident of District 5,” Castillo said. “I had the opportunity to leave, but decided to stay here, and I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

During her time in office, Castillo has helped oversee more than $90 million worth of infrastructure investment in her community.

“We’re seeing the material investments,” Castillo said. “And while we’re proud of that work, there’s so much more work to do. And that’s what keeps us going, is there’s a lot of work to do.”

Castillo was reelected this past May. She enjoys her work and visiting with her constituents, despite being a shy person.

“What I often highlight with folks is I’m very shy,” Castillo said. “I’d much rather prefer to be the researcher drafting the point, handing it to someone to go advocate.

“When I was with the Historic Westside Residents Association, there was a need to advocate, go before council, go before the housing commission to advocate for our neighbors,” Castillo continued, “and that essentially provided the training wheels and the confidence to get up and speak for what our neighbors needed support for.

“But ultimately, that was not the goal,” Castillo said. “I think that’s been one of the areas where I’ve been most surprised with myself.”

