Strong winds on the way could whip up allergens

SAN ANTONIO – An incoming cold front will have San Antonio on a seasonal see-saw when it comes to our temperatures this weekend.

Saturday’s forecast calls for a high temperature near 90°, before dropping 20° on Sunday.

Strong winds will accompany the cold front, which could potentially have more allergens in the air.

Nurse Practitioner Celeste Loera said this is the time of year when she and her colleagues start to see an influx of patients dealing with allergies.

“Sneezing, with sniffles, runny noses, itchy watery red eyes, kind of a sore throat, lots of mucus production,” Loera said are among the symptoms her patients deal with this time of year.

Loera said it is important to know your symptoms and track how long they are hanging persisting, because they can often mimic different illnesses or flu symptoms.

Additionally, Loera said parents should keep a close eye on children experiencing symptoms, especially those diagnosed with asthma.

“We have to remember that allergies and asthma can go hand and hand and especially with kiddos,” Loera said. “If we don’t treat it early on it can progress into something even more, like exacerbating their asthma and making that worse.”

Loera said those suffering from allergies should know when their issues usually kick up, and can talk to their doctors about starting treatment.

The mountain cedar season begins in December, when pollen counts can increase on windy days.

“If you know that you’re running into the time of year that’s more problematic for you, you want to start a little bit before that time or season and continue on through,” Loera said. “And those treatments are pretty good for other allergens as well.”

Loera said common treatments can include:

Over-the-counter antihistamines

Intranasal steroid sprays

Nasal rinses

Additionally, Loera said taking showers and washing your hair after being outdoors can help wash away and reduce pollens on you.

If you have pets that stay outside or are frequently outdoors, they could carry allergens indoors or transfer pollens onto you.

If the at-home treatments are not offering the needed relief, Loera said to speak with an allergist about a more specific treatment tailored to you.