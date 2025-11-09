Skip to main content
Thousands gather at Hemisfair for Veterans Day celebration

Thousands of residents gathered at Hemisfair in San Antonio Saturday morning for an early Veterans Day celebration, highlighting the city’s deep military connections.

The celebration, held in Military City USA, featured a Veterans Day parade, live music, and community activities.

Beyond the festivities, the event provided local non-profit organizations and aid groups an opportunity to connect with veterans transitioning to civilian life.

Additional Veterans Day celebrations are scheduled throughout San Antonio for Tuesday, Nov. 11.

