RBFCU donates $25,000 to support San Antonio Food Bank amid SNAP benefits pause

SAN ANTONIO – Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union is partnering with KSAT Community for the “Fill the Truck” event to support the San Antonio Food Bank during the ongoing federal government shutdown.

The shutdown has halted Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, which help approximately one in eight Americans buy groceries, increasing pressure on local food resources. In response, RBFCU is donating $25,000 to help meet the growing demand for food assistance.

“At RBFCU, our mission is to improve our members’ economic well-being and quality of life,” said RBFCU President and CEO Mark Sekula. “We’re committed to making a real difference for our communities, especially when times are tough.”

The donation is part of RBFCU’s $100,000 pledge to food banks across Texas. The credit union is giving $25,000 each to four food banks in the regions it serves, extending vital support statewide.

RBFCU has a history of supporting the San Antonio Food Bank, including collecting nearly 2,000 pounds of food during KSAT Community’s Hunger Action Month.

Community members can help by donating to the San Antonio Food Bank or Meals on Wheels San Antonio through their websites. Those in need of food assistance can register with the San Antonio Food Bank or Meals on Wheels San Antonio to find support.

KSAT Community operates in partnership with University Health and Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union. Click hereto read about other KSAT Community efforts.