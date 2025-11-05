‘Fill The Truck’ food drive from KSAT Community, ‘Texas Eats’ seeks community support amid SNAP funding pause

Fill The Truck, a KSAT Community & Texas Eats collaboration, will benefit the San Antonio Food Bank and Meals On Wheels.

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT Community and “Texas Eats” are teaming up with the San Antonio Food Bank and Meals On Wheels for a vital “Fill The Truck” food drive on Monday, Nov. 10. The event officially runs from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Pinstack on 410, located at 742 NW Loop 410; donations will be accepted as early as 7 a.m.

The plan is simple but powerful: a large donation truck will be parked at Pinstack to collect as many canned and nonperishable food items and unopened pet food as possible in one day; no cold or refrigerated items will be accepted. Every donation counts and will directly help feed neighbors struggling with food insecurity.

This food drive comes at a critical moment. The ongoing federal government shutdown and the recent announcement that Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) federal food aid will not go out on Nov. 1 have put extra pressure on local food resources.

The San Antonio Food Bank is preparing for a surge in demand and is ready to “empty the warehouse” to ensure no one goes hungry. They estimate needing about 50% more food in the coming weeks — an additional 12 to 13 tractor-trailer loads on top of the 25 loads they typically distribute each week.

With nonprofit organizations also impacted by the shutdown, this community effort is more important than ever. As a community, we can come together to fill the truck and support families in need across San Antonio.

‘Fill The Truck’ Food Drive

Monday, Nov. 10, 2025

9 am - 7 pm; donations accepted as early as 7 a.m.

Pinstack on 410, 742 NW Loop 410

Accepting canned and nonperishable food items

Unopened pet food

How to donate

No donation is too small; every contribution makes a difference. If you can’t donate food, please consider making a financial gift.

How to register for food assistance

If you need food assistance, here’s how to register.

