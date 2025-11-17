OSHA investigating October death of H-E-B warehouse employee

SAN ANTONIO – The Occupational and Safety Health Administration (OSHA) is looking into what may have led to the death of an employee at an H-E-B warehouse last month, records show.

Teresa Dominguez, 27, died after sustaining injuries possibly caused by a forklift in late October at the distribution center in the 5700 block of Rittiman Road.

Details on what led to her death are unknown, but the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office stated she suffered a blunt-force injury to her lower left extremity.

Early in the morning of Oct. 24, Dominguez was operating her forklift when she came to a stop, a company spokesperson said. Another employee noticed she was showing signs of distress and called EMS.

OSHA later opened its investigation on the same day, according to records.

A SAPD offense report obtained by KSAT states she had a “crush injury” to her left leg. A preliminary report from SAPD states Dominguez “sustained an injury from possibly a forklift.”

Hospital staff told officers she “was found unconscious in the freezer,” according to the offense report. However, H-E-B told KSAT that it is inaccurate.

H-E-B confirmed to KSAT that it is working with officials as they investigate.

“Our H-E-B Family is heartbroken, and we are providing support to and are in contact with the family during this difficult time. We are also staying close to our Partners,” the company said, in part.

KSAT has reached out to OSHA for more information on this investigation.

KSAT will update this story as more information becomes available.

