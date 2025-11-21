Registration opens Saturday for holiday night kayaking event on San Antonio River

The San Antonio River Authority is bringing back its Holly Jolly Kayaking event for two Wednesday nights, Dec. 3 and Dec. 10.

SAN ANTONIO – A night kayaking opportunity on the Museum Reach section of the San Antonio River is back for the holiday season, but the spots are expected to go about as fast as Black Friday iPads.

Participants can borrow a SARA kayak for a $15 fee or bring their own for free to paddle among the holiday lights between the lock and dam at Brooklyn Avenue and the turnaround at Pearl, but everyone needs to get a ticket to reserve their spot.

Registration opens 10 a.m. Saturday.

With only 30 rental spots and 50 for those bringing their own kayak, canoe or paddleboard, SARA expects both nights close out quickly.

“Tickets typically sell out pretty fast, especially the rental kayaks,” Stewart Bittle, a park program coordinator with SARA, said.

Even if you don’t register for a ticket in time, there’s a chance you could still get on the water. People who rent a kayak have to show up to claim it by 7 p.m.

If they don’t, their kayak will be offered to others on a first come, first serve basis.

Though kayak rentals are available on certain days along the Museum Reach, the Holly Jolly Kayaking event is the only opportunity to paddle in the dark. Plus, the holiday lights will be up, lit the day after Thanksgiving.

“It’s beautiful down here — a lot of lights in the trees, everything, a lot of people out,” Bittle said. “I mean, it’s the holiday season. There’s always other things going on around the city. There’s a lot of folks walking along the trails. Everybody’s excited, everybody’s feeling that holiday spirit.”

“But you also get just a completely different perspective,” he said. “It’s one thing to be walking on the trail; it’s a whole (other) view from down here on the water, looking up at some of our historic structures like the San Antonio Museum of Art.”

INFORMATION

WHERE : Museum Reach, launch from boat ramp near Newell Avenue/Camden Street

WHEN : 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 3 & Wednesday, Dec. 10

COST: There is a $15 fee for borrowing a SARA kayak, it’s free if you bring your own kayak, canoe or paddleboard. All participants must register.

REGISTRATION: Opens at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 22. Register for a date at the links here: Dec. 10 Opens at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 22. Register for a date at the links here: Dec. 3

AGE LIMITS: The age limit is 15 and up for rental kayaks. The age limit is 12 and up for bringing your own watercraft or 8 and up if in the same watercraft as an adult.

LIFE JACKETS: All participants must wear a personal flotation device. Those bringing their own boat must also bring their own personal flotation device.

