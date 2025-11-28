Texas vs Texas A&M traffic: Alternative routes from San Antonio to Austin for the big game

SAN ANTONIO – With the big Texas vs. Texas A&M game on Friday, fans are gearing up to make the trip from San Antonio to Austin. The usual routes can get heavily congested with game day traffic, so exploring alternative ways to get there might save you time and frustration.

The most common path is taking Interstate 35 north straight to Austin. But on game day, this interstate often becomes a parking lot as thousands of fans head to the stadium. If you want to avoid the worst of the traffic jams, consider some less-traveled routes.

Watch the video above to see RJ Marquez break down these routes.

Fans can also watch the game on KSAT 12. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m.