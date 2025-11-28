Texas vs Texas A&M traffic: Alternative routes from San Antonio to Austin for the big game You can also watch the game on KSAT; kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. SAN ANTONIO – With the big Texas vs. Texas A&M game on Friday, fans are gearing up to make the trip from San Antonio to Austin. The usual routes can get heavily congested with game day traffic, so exploring alternative ways to get there might save you time and frustration.
The most common path is taking Interstate 35 north straight to Austin. But on game day, this interstate often becomes a parking lot as thousands of fans head to the stadium. If you want to avoid the worst of the traffic jams, consider some less-traveled routes.
Watch the video above to see RJ Marquez break down these routes.
Fans can also watch the game on KSAT 12. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m.
College football schedule on KSAT for Friday, Nov. 28, 2025. (KSAT)
Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Author RJ Marquez headshot
RJ Marquez is the traffic anchor/reporter for KSAT’s Good Morning San Antonio. He also fills in as a news anchor and has covered stories from breaking news and Fiesta to Spurs championships and high school sports. RJ started at KSAT in 2010. He is proud to serve our viewers and be a part of the culture and community that makes San Antonio great.
Family calls for change after loved one fatally struck by suspected drunk driver in South Side crash ▶ 0:59 Family calls for change after loved one fatally struck by suspected drunk driver in South Side crash Interactive map shows car burglaries at popular San Antonio shopping centers ▶ 0:32 Interactive map shows car burglaries at popular San Antonio shopping centers Jada Pickett tries Guess that Pie with David Elder ▶ 0:56 Jada Pickett tries Guess that Pie with David Elder SAPD arrests teen accused of crashing stolen Camaro, killing 5 people on I-35 ▶ 1:02 SAPD arrests teen accused of crashing stolen Camaro, killing 5 people on I-35 Complaints mount against city-funded contractor paid millions for home repairs ▶ 1:21 Complaints mount against city-funded contractor paid millions for home repairs Dead fish, ducks at Northeast Side lake draw swarms of vultures ▶ 2:04 Dead fish, ducks at Northeast Side lake draw swarms of vultures ‘The light that will never be dimmed’: Family remembers Fiesta icon ‘Mr. Chicken' ▶ 1:07 ‘The light that will never be dimmed’: Family remembers Fiesta icon ‘Mr. Chicken' San Antonio Marathon seeks volunteers for inaugural event ▶ 1:09 San Antonio Marathon seeks volunteers for inaugural event Family of man killed in Old Highway 90 hit-and-run urges driver to come forward ▶ 1:09 Family of man killed in Old Highway 90 hit-and-run urges driver to come forward Dillon Collier tries Guess that Pie with David Elder ▶ 0:54 Dillon Collier tries Guess that Pie with David Elder CAUGHT ON CAMERA: 9-year-old hospitalized after woman allegedly told her to drive ▶ 0:50 CAUGHT ON CAMERA: 9-year-old hospitalized after woman allegedly told her to drive Kerr County's first major holiday since floods: A recovery update ▶ 3:03 Kerr County's first major holiday since floods: A recovery update Kerr Co. finds hope 145 days post-floods ▶ 0:57 Kerr Co. finds hope 145 days post-floods Kerr County recovery: Veterans help clear flood debris ▶ 3:07 Kerr County recovery: Veterans help clear flood debris Hill Country flood survivors still not in permanent home during the holidays ▶ 1:26 Hill Country flood survivors still not in permanent home during the holidays Sarah Spivey tries a Thanksgiving pie blind taste test with David Elder ▶ 0:41 Sarah Spivey tries a Thanksgiving pie blind taste test with David Elder Daniela Ibarra tries Guess that Pie with David Elder ▶ 0:38 Daniela Ibarra tries Guess that Pie with David Elder 100+ homes damaged after tornado rips through Harris County ▶ 0:39 100+ homes damaged after tornado rips through Harris County Transportation secretary: Ditch the pajamas when flying ▶ 0:41 Transportation secretary: Ditch the pajamas when flying Local pediatrician charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child, records show ▶ 1:45 Local pediatrician charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child, records show Guess that pie! Featuring Courtney Friedman ▶ 0:41 Guess that pie! Featuring Courtney Friedman Vigil held for men killed in Deco District ▶ 0:47 Vigil held for men killed in Deco District How you can help Wreaths Across America ▶ 0:46 How you can help Wreaths Across America Holiday night kayaking on the San Antonio River ▶ 0:48 Holiday night kayaking on the San Antonio River Guess that pie! Featuring Mary Rominger ▶ 0:31 Guess that pie! Featuring Mary Rominger Previous photo Next photo