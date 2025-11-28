Woman crashes vehicle while evading officer on I-35, Live Oak police say

A driver was arrested in Live Oak after crashing her vehicle while evading police on Interstate 35 on Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025.

LIVE OAK, Texas – A driver was arrested after Live Oak police say she crashed her vehicle while evading an officer.

Police said an officer tried to pull her over at around 8:25 p.m. Thursday as she drove southbound in the 12800 block of Interstate 35 North in Live Oak.

The woman was driving “recklessly and at a high rate of speed," a news release states.

The vehicle initially slowed but then accelerated away from the officer.

Live Oak dispatch notified the San Antonio Police Department, and the officer disengaged from the pursuit. The vehicle was then seen taking the O’Connor Road exit.

As the officer followed the exit, the officer found the car had crashed and rolled over.

The female driver was able to exit the vehicle on her own. Police said she had a strong smell of alcohol.

She was taken to the hospital and was released. She was later arrested on a charge of evading arrest in a motor vehicle, police said.

Her male passenger was extracted from the vehicle and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.

