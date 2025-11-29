Residents in far west Bexar County say new construction is to blame for traffic, crashes

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – One person died at the hospital after a crash on State Highway 211 near Potranco Road on Wednesday evening, according to Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. Three other people were hospitalized.

People who live in far west Bexar County near where the crash happened said they believe the area is accident-prone because of rapid growth just outside of the city.

“They’re continuing to build, and the roads and the infrastructure, everything is under construction at the same time,” Carol Penaloza said.

Penaloza and Keith Eagle, two people who don’t know each other but happened to be near the intersection around the same time, both agreed on the construction and new developments being a prime reason for crashes.

“A lot of houses and the roads and the infrastructure is just not really there to support it,” Eagle said. “There’s just so much traffic flowing through here and they keep on trying to build new things.”

Another person said the problem is how fast people are driving.

“The speed is a little bit too high,” Edward Fuentes, a neighbor in the area, said. “Normally, when I’m coming in, I’m coming around 60 miles an hour. I usually have to drop down to like 40 just to allow (other drivers) to speed up in a good time.”

Penaloza said she believes the best solution to reduce crashes and traffic in the area is to pause or reduce the construction of new buildings.

“They’ve got to slow down on the building and do the roads maybe first, or do a section at a time and get it done with,” Penaloza said.

“It feels like they’ve just forgot to think about the roadways out here while they’re building everything up,” Eagle said.

