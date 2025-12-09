1 dead, another injured in south Bexar County crash, SAPD says

1 person died and another was injured after a crash on the South Side, SAFD said.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – One man died and another was rushed to a hospital following a car crash in south Bexar County, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The crash happened just after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 13500 block of Watson Road.

Authorities said they are still investigating what led up to the crash. However, an SAPD sergeant on scene told KSAT that “speed may have played a factor.”

The crash involved two vehicles: a silver SUV and a white sedan. SAPD said the driver of the white sedan, a man in his 40s, was killed in the crash.

The driver of the silver SUV, a man in his mid-30’s, was taken to a local hospital with an apparent head injury. His condition is unclear at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

